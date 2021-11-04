Clocks are going to fall back on Sunday Nov 7

In its bi-annual assault on our circadian rhythms, the powers-that-be-that-decree-what-time-it-is (who even IS this?!?) have decreed that 2am Sunday November 7 is not actually 2am, as you assumed, but is technically 1am, whereupon the hour you just experienced, between 1 and 2, will repeat, although you, yourself, will keep moving forward through time, not backwards, as you would assume you would do, if you time travelled an hour. It is only the hour hand of the clock that goes backward that hour. I remember driving across the border, in Australia, in my student days, and being extremely confused for a moment when the radio started repeating an interview I was pretty sure I’d always listened to. Anyway, I got to listen to that entire hour all over again. Time travel light.

This diagram might help you understand what is happening, but it really didn’t help me at all.

The fact that we manipulate time in this fashion, twice a year, for whatever reason, makes me think I should feel less victimized by time in general, less tormented by it’s scarcity… but instead of worrying about this, perhaps, I should just remember that pretty much everything in our modern world that we think is fixed – the hour today, money, the economy, patriarchy – is a construct. We made it up. And we manipulate it, as it suits. And if it’s destroying the planet, we can make up something better. Upgrade the systems!

So, here, embedded in your helpful reminder, to not forget to set your clocks back an hour before you lay your head to rest on your pillow, on Sunday night, (it becoming Sunday at midnight on Saturday, which is another weird thing to get one’s head around, honestly), is a call to action. Let’s upgrade all the made-up systems that aren’t serving us, or serving Flourishing Life. That’s what time it is.

How about it?!