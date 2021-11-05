Super Ty and Tia’s 6th Toy and PJ Drive is Underway – bring cheer to sick kids

The Sangster family walked a rough path a few years ago, as they accompanied their little man Ty through cancer.

I imagine there’s a lot of feelings of helplessness when your kid is in treatment for cancer, and I think that’s partly why I love this toy and PJ drive so much… The Sangsters initiated it, to fill the BC Children’s Hospital’s Oncology Ward Treasure Chest, to support all the kids in treatment, even as Ty was a patient there.

(Who has the capacity to act so generously and support others, when they’re in the midst of personal crisis? Awesome people who I want to support, that’s who.)

From November 12 to December 9, you can add to the joy and welcome distraction that the Treasure Chest offers little humans at the oncology ward.

Donations are invited, and can be dropped off at drop boxes throughout the Sea to Sky Corridor.

Stop by:

Leaning Cedar Therapy, Pemberton (102 7330 Arbutus Street Pemberton, BC, Canada V0n2l1)

(hours: Monday:9:00 AM – 7:00 PM Tuesday:2:30 PM – 8:45 PM Wednesday:9:00 AM – 7:00 PM Thursday:9:00 AM – 7:00 PM Friday:9:00 AM – 7:00 PM Saturday:9:00 AM – 4:30 PM Sunday:CLOSED)

The Pemberton Collective, Pemberton (open 11am – 5pm, 6 days a week, next to the Pony and the Nursery, at

1384 Portage Rd Pemberton, BC, Canada V0N 2L1)

Great Glass Elevator Candy Shop, Whistler

Royal LePage Black Tusk Realty, Squamish

The drop boxes will be accepting donations for new pyjamas sizes newborn-age 18 and slippers. Toys that are in high demand are Play Doh, LEGO kits, Hot Wheels cars, trains or any vehicle toy, Barbies, art kits, Paw Patrol toys.

All items need to be new and unwrapped. No plush please.

Selecting a treat from the treasure box, after treatment, is a great incentive for these brave Smalls. Thanks, all, for your generosity and love!