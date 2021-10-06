“Our Women and Girls are Sacred”

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was guided by this principle: “Our Women and Girls are Sacred.”

This is what I see, in these images.

These girls are sacred. They are precious. They are beloved. They are sovereign. They are daughters, granddaughters, sisters, nieces, cousins, friends, mothers, aunties. They are future matriarchs.

May they be safe from harm.

May they be treated with dignity.

May they encounter kindness and protection when they move through the world.

May they inspire us to turn towards Indigenous ways of knowing and being.

All photographs courtesy Brittany Andrew. Tomorrow, as part of this series to acknowledge the National Day for Remembrance of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2 Spirit People, we’ll share an interview with the photographer.

Published by Lisa Richardson

