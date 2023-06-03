A community almanac from Pemberton, Lil'wat, Area C and N'Quatqua.
Acknowledgement to the visionary dreamers, teachers, students and beautiful and creative resisters of oppression on the 50 Year Celebration of Ts’zil and Xet’olacw Community School.
Photo courtesy Linda Dan
If you are Facebook or instagram friends with Roxanne Joe, you may already have seen this post, but our town is full of new faces and friends-we-haven’t-yet-met, so I’m massively grateful that Roxanne gave me permission to share her post here. I learned a little bit about the incredible groundbreaking history of the Xet’olacw Community School in a conversation with Wanosts’a7 Dr Lorna Williams. (You can read that article here.)
These are Roxanne’s photos, reflections and words from the celebration on Wednesday:
Roxanne’s sister Julia(Lispet) and Haya7 MCing the 50th celebration of the Xet’olacw Community School in both English and Ucwalmicts
Roxanne’s aunty Bernita- Language teacher
Linda Dan captured many fantastic photos of the evening, which she has given permission to share here.
In the gallery above, all photos are shared courtesy of Linda Dan. Featuring Linda herself, at the top. Then, from top to bottom and left to right:
Rosa Andrew
Haya7 Burt Williams
Photograph of Linda’s Grandma Susan, sister-in-law Adlena Williams, and grandmother Saraphina Lester
Linda’s teacher John Williams when she started Ts’zil