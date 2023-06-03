Acknowledgement to the visionary dreamers, teachers, students and beautiful and creative resisters of oppression on the 50 Year Celebration of Ts’zil and Xet’olacw Community School.

Photo courtesy Linda Dan

If you are Facebook or instagram friends with Roxanne Joe, you may already have seen this post, but our town is full of new faces and friends-we-haven’t-yet-met, so I’m massively grateful that Roxanne gave me permission to share her post here. I learned a little bit about the incredible groundbreaking history of the Xet’olacw Community School in a conversation with Wanosts’a7 Dr Lorna Williams. (You can read that article here.)

These are Roxanne’s photos, reflections and words from the celebration on Wednesday:

I would like to share my take away of today….



50 years ago, a group of parents of Lil’wat took it upon themselves to create a school to teach their own children. They wanted to undue the pain and bad experience that was suffered by the affects of residential school.



They wanted to teach our children our ways, traditions, about the land and help bring back our language along with western education. Parents also did it because the children spoke up did not want to go to a public school- due to the amount of mistreatment by teachers and their peers.



Today I learned that:

Lil’wat Nation was the second ‘Indian band’ run school in all of Canada.

Xet’olacw Community School use to employ grandmothers to just be with the children and show them traditional ways and speak our language, Ucwalmicwts

The current Ucwalmicwts Immersion class has over 30 students and goes up to grade 7

Lil’wat’s own Dr. Lorna Williams spoke and shared that the concept of an indigenous education/school has inspired other indigenous communities around the world to create the same.



I am so proud of the generations of teachers we have and proud to be surrounded by a family of teachers. (3 of my aunts taught at Xet’olacw until retirement and my sister Julia has been there since 2001). I was schooled there until Grade 3 before going to PSS.



I just love the first video of these language champions and teachers dancing to the welcome song- including the woman who started it all , elder Mary Williams.



Thanks for reading !

Kúkwstum̓ckacw

#xetolacwcommunityschool Roxanne Joe

Roxanne’s sister Julia(Lispet) and Haya7 MCing the 50th celebration of the Xet’olacw Community School in both English and Ucwalmicts

Roxanne’s aunty Bernita- Language teacher

Linda Dan captured many fantastic photos of the evening, which she has given permission to share here.

In the gallery above, all photos are shared courtesy of Linda Dan. Featuring Linda herself, at the top. Then, from top to bottom and left to right:

Rosa Andrew

Haya7 Burt Williams

Photograph of Linda’s Grandma Susan, sister-in-law Adlena Williams, and grandmother Saraphina Lester

Linda’s teacher John Williams when she started Ts’zil

Linda’s Auntie Sharyle Peters and cousin Terri Williams

Terri Williams

Chief Dean Nelson

Verna Stager, Bernita Saul

Dr Lorna Williams

Honour the language teachers

Terri Williams and picture of her mom Adlena Williams

Martina Pierre

Mary Williams and Georgina Nelson