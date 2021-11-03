Applications now open for backcountry mentorships for Indigenous Women, thanks to Indigenous Women Outdoors!

Indigenous Women Outdoors is excited to open applications for their 2021/2022 Winter Backcountry Skiing and Splitboarding Mentorship program! 

This program is open to all Indigenous Women and Nonbinary community members who live in the Sea to Sky area and are intermediate skiing and snowboarding riders. It will run from December 2021-April 2022, with a commitment of 2 days per month (at least one riding day, and at least 1 workshop). You will be provided with an Avalanche Safety Training (AST) 1 course, which is mandatory for entering the backcountry. There will be many workshops to further your knowledge such as backcountry cooking/nutrition, navigation, snow science and more. As well as group ski tour/split board days to put your new knowledge into action. 

APPLICATION LINK https://form.jotform.com/213036715886259

Email backcountry@indigenouswomenoutdoors.ca if you have any questions or would like to chat.

