Santa PAWS is back! For those of you that don’t know, this is Pemberton Animal Wellbeing Society’s biggest annual fundraiser and will be held on November 28. More details to follow about the event in the coming days but PAWS is currently looking for support from local businesses to donate to the silent auction/raffle. If you feel that you or your business are in a position to be able to donate, please email fundraisepaws@gmail.com. Thank you for your support!

