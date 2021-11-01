Yvonne Wallace in #WhatNow play at Alley Theatre until Nov 7

We’re proud to share that Lil’wat actor and playwright, Yvonne Wallace, is performing from October 28 til Nov 7, live theatre! at the Russian Hall. For more about #WhatNow and to buy tickets, visit http://alleytheatre.ca/productions/whatnow/

So #metoo happened. What now?

After collecting hours of audio interviews from people of different genders, sexual orientations, cultures, ages and abilities — real life stories and reflections around the #metoo movement come to life through the mediums of headphone verbatim and dance.

#whatnow includes testimonials from survivors of harassment, misconduct and assault as well as stories from those who took accountability for their harms. And throughout the piece is crafted subtle ensemble movement that articulates tone, environment and viewpoints.

It also utilizes an innovative format called “headphone verbatim” where edited audio interviews are played through headphones to actors on stage, and the actors mimic and repeat what they hear, in real time. Every cough, stutter and hesitation is reproduced, and the actors never “memorize the lines”.

Proof of vaccination required. See full COVID-protocols here:

Alley Theatre – COVID-19 Safety Protocol – #whatnow performances

Performance Times: Wednesday-Saturday, 8pm | Sundays, 3pm

2 for 1 Preview October 28 | Opening Night October 29

Gender-Specific Performances on Oct 31st, Nov 3rd and 4th (details below) | ASL performance Nov 7th

Emotional support worker present at each performance | Professionally facilitated conversation to follow each performance

Running Time: Approximately 80 minutes

Tickets: From $15 (www.ticketscene.ca/series/908)

Venue: The Russian Hall, 600 Campbell Avenue, Vancouver | Wheelchair Accessible | Licensed bar COVID-safety: Socially Distanced Cabaret Seating; proof of vaccination required

CREDITS: #whatnow is co-directed by award-winning creators MARISA EMMA SMITH (The Ridiculous Darkness, Mrs. Warren’s Profession) and AMBER BARTON (How to Say Goodbye, am a), and features performances by SABRINA SYMINGTON (Trans Scripts – Zee Zee Theatre/Frank Theatre), YVONNE WALLACE (ūtszan – Firehall Arts Centre), PATRICK DODD (Vancouver Improv Festival), EMILY GRACE BROOK (Act of Faith – RealWheels) and SIOBHAN SLOANE-SEALE (EDAM Dance/Body Narratives Collective).

Gender-Specific Performances: Gender-specific performances are offered to allow for a supported environment for audiences who may wish to respond to the performance with other people of the gender they identify as most. Oct 31st is for female-identifying patrons (women, trans women or non-binary persons), November 3rd is for transgender or non-binary patrons, and November 4th is for male-identifying patrons (men, trans men or non-binary) All other performances are for all public.

Special Thanks to Canada Council for the Arts, BC Arts Council, The City of Vancouver and BC Gaming Corporation.

This event will take place on unceded xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and sel̓íl̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) territory.