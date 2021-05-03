The “assets” that make or break us: Relationships and resources

Last month, I discovered Jake the therapist’s instagram account and shared my new word: temporal disintegration (aka, oh look, it’s Blursday. Again.)
Well, he’s done it again. Shared something so good, I have to post it here.
You may have heard of the ACE’s (Adverse Childhood Experiences) but have you heard about PACE’s?
PACE’s are the Protective And Compensatory Experiences that increase resilience & protect against risk.
PACE’s fall into two categories: Relationships & Resources.
Relationships: Relational safety, having a reliable friend, needs are met often enough, opportunity to connect socially, empathy and connection is available, experiencing repair after relational rupture.
Resources: Routines & hobbies, accessing a supportive network, volunteering, giving, helping, and contributing to something, adopting a breathing or mindfulness practice, and having opportunities for activity and self-regulation.
How do I be more resilient? How do I try and help my kiddo be more resilient, when I can’t even really meaningfully or reliably plan what we’re going to do next week, never mind project what kind of world he’ll graduate into? This is like a little road-map that just landed in my lap. I can direct my attention towards relationships and resources, and invest some energy in tending that aspect of my life.