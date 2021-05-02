Stronger Together. Turn a hope into a postcard. Pemberton Arts Council postcard art project is building steam, invites you on board.

The Pemberton Arts Council is putting together a community art exhibition, featuring your original postcard art!

Inspired by the statement “Stronger Together”, create a small work of art on the back of a postcard and mail it to us by June 15th to be a part of our upcoming exhibition at the Pemberton and District Community Centre

Find complimentary blank postcards for you and your loved ones to customize, in front of the Pemberton Valley Supermarket and Frontier Street Pharmacy, IDA . Or visit www.pembertonartscouncil.com for a free printable template and our mailing address.

