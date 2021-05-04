Can you be a safe place?

This spring the RCMP is initiating a Safe Place program.

The RCMP Safe Place program involves participating businesses, organizations, schools, and other institutions identifying their premises as a safe haven for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, Two spirited (LGBTQ2S+) people who are feeling unsafe or are in distress.

To participate in this program, please email nathan.miller@rcmp-grc.gc.ca and request more information, or a copy of the joining/application from, that explains more about what identifying as a safe place for LGBTQ2S+ people means.

To find out more information about the program, contact Cpl Nathan Miller (Whistler RCMP / Community Engagement Unit) atNathan.miller@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or 604-932-3044.

Published by Lisa Richardson

