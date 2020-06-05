Announcing Youth Connections: A new mental help support group for youth in our region

If you’re feeling isolated (I mean, who isn’t?) and are aged between 16 and 24, Zero Ceiling has partnered with Vancouver Coastal Health to help resource youth to manage these uncertain times, through a new online support group.

Anyone aged 16-24 from Whistler, Pemberton, Mount Currie and surrounding communities is invited to join the Thursday zoom call – an online mental health community for youth, designed to be a safe space for young people to grow a support system in the Sea to Sky corridor.

It’s free, inclusive of all identities and background, and aims to help youth aged 16-24 to connect with one another and learn positive ways to manage mental health.

Accessible mental health support must be a community priority – Zero Ceiling believes that, and they acted on it. The organization has been been advocating for low-barrier mental health support for young people in our region for over twenty years. When COVID-19 hit, realizing the limitations of what was available, just as the need was exploding, Zero Ceiling approached Vancouver Coastal Health and asked them to partner with them on creating an accessible mental health support group.

This first 6-week session is just the start. The hope is that the group will continue to grow and create positive spaces for young people for years to come.

For more information and/or to join the next session, send an email to alanna.ray@vch.ca or call (604) 848-8393. Even if you decide this group isn’t right for you right now, the team at Zero Ceiling can help you find the health services you need.

This offering is available thanks to Vancouver Coastal Health and the Kelty Patrick Dennehy Foundation whose mission is to provide mental health resources to young people and whose generous donation will allow Zero Ceiling to co-facilitate these sessions for youth in Whistler, Pemberton, Mount Currie, and surrounding communities.

Here at the Wellness Almanac, we’re really excited to learn more about the work Zero Ceiling is doing throughout our region to advocate for youth and to end youth homelessness, and we’ll be sharing more from them over the coming months.