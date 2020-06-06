Grad2020 looks a little different, so PSS will parade June 13 at 10am. Let’s give them a big cheer.

 

Screen Shot 2020-06-02 at 1.17.59 PM

There are some beautiful ideas shared in this podcast, Secrets of the Motherworld, about crafting rituals to help your kids make these transitions, in the absence of the ordinary rituals.

There is a lot of loss, in this moment, of our traditions, our old ways of gathering or getting together or acknowledging change (funerals, weddings, birthday parties, graduations…). And out of the ashes of that, is also some opportunity or possibility, to craft new ones – ones that might have even more resonance or meaning, that arise out of a new kind of reflection, rather than habit or obligation. The loss and the possibility co-exist.

Screen Shot 2020-06-02 at 1.24.33 PM

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s