Grad2020 looks a little different, so PSS will parade June 13 at 10am. Let’s give them a big cheer.

There are some beautiful ideas shared in this podcast, Secrets of the Motherworld, about crafting rituals to help your kids make these transitions, in the absence of the ordinary rituals.

There is a lot of loss, in this moment, of our traditions, our old ways of gathering or getting together or acknowledging change (funerals, weddings, birthday parties, graduations…). And out of the ashes of that, is also some opportunity or possibility, to craft new ones – ones that might have even more resonance or meaning, that arise out of a new kind of reflection, rather than habit or obligation. The loss and the possibility co-exist.