Send Dawn love

Last week, Dawn Hunter’s friends shared her news and asked the community to rally around to support her. Within a short span of time, almost $50,000 was raised, which hopefully signals loud and clear how much love and support is streaming Dawn’s way. You can add to that at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/evv39u?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_term=undefined

Here is the news as provided by Stacey Schapansky and Natalie Livermore, who organized the fundraiser on Dawn’s behalf:

If you have ever visited the hospital Laboratory, in either the Whistler or Pemberton Health Care Centres, sometime in the last, let’s say 20 plus years, you have most likely had the good fortune of meeting Dawn Hunter. She has spent many years as an integral part of our Health Care team in the Sea to Sky and with her caring ways and her bright sense of humour she has left her mark on the hearts of many. She is a proud mother to three amazing girls, Alexa, Ruby and Bree and wife to Mitch, Deputy Chief of Whistler Fire. This beautiful family has given so much to our communities of Whistler and Pemberton by the way of Health Care and Fire Service, we are now given an opportunity to give back to them in a time when they need us most.

In recent months Dawn received the shocking news that she will be facing the battle of a lifetime against Stage IV Invasive ductal carcinoma, an aggressive and fast-growing cancer that requires an extensive and lengthy treatment. They wasted no time getting to work and Dawn has begun her journey to kicking cancer’s ass, as most of us know this is not a straight or easy path. She will be undergoing 20 rounds of Chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, recovery and more surgery. Dawn’s Oncologist had presented a brand new drug that would greatly help in her healing process as she is going through these cycles of treatment and today we found out that, despite the best efforts of her Oncologist, it was not able to be covered by MSP. This drug ranges around the $20,000 price tag, luckily coverage was found for half leaving a bill of approx. $10,000.

We ask today that you help us support this family, a family that has made such an impact on so many people from friends to family, patients and the communities of Whistler and Pemberton. Help ease some of the burden of the cost of travel, hotel stays, medications, treatments etc that they will have to shoulder in the upcoming years of treatment. Often when you hear the news of someone going through this you think to yourself “How can I help?” well this is a way you can help, to be a part of Dawn’s healing journey and to take some of the stress off the family. It’s giving them the opportunity to focus on healing and family.

Anything you can give is greatly appreciated and we thank you for your support.