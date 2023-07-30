emhám : celebrating Indigenous arts and knowledge with Arts Whistler, Aug 2-5

The team at Arts Whistler, based out of the Maury Young Arts Centre, on the shared unceded traditional territory of the Squamish Nation and the Lil’wat Nation, is making more and more effort to engage Whistler residents and visitors in place.

The Ucwalmícwts word “emhám“ is an adjective to describe being smart at something, knowledgeable. This word has been used to title a series of Indigenous-led events being hosted by the Maury Young Arts centre, with the intention of building stronger relationships, sharing Indigenous knowledge, and fostering greater understanding.

Find out more at https://artswhistler.com/emham

Through August, take in the Reconcile This! exhibit in the gallery, featuring four Indigenous artists – James Darin Corbiere, Levi Nelson, Raven John, and Caden Lane – exploring themes surrounding Truth and Reconciliation as an avenue for activism and positive change.

Reconcile This! is a contemporary look at the stereotypes perpetuated about Indigenous culture and delves into the pain, shame, and guilt left by the scars of residential schools and the systematic extraction of culture and language.

Then, from August 2-5, James Darin Corbiere will share Anishinaabe culture in a three part series, which you can attend singly or all three, at 6:30pm, Wednesday through Friday.

If you’ve ever found the Christian creation story to be a bit suspect (pinning the Fall on a woman), you might find the teachings of “Bi-maad-zid”, (“to walk gently”), of the Aninshinabe, to be quite refreshing.

In the Anishinaabe tradition, the Female Creator also created male energy, symbolized by the Thunderbird. The Thunderbird represents the sending out of this male energy and its role in maintaining the balance of the Four Worlds.

The Original Instructions for each of the Four Worlds are fundamental teachings that guide the Anishinaabe way of life. These instructions encompass spiritual, social, and environmental principles, emphasizing the importance of maintaining balance and harmony in all aspects of life.

The teachings of “Bi-maad-zid” and “Maanaadendmowin” further reinforce the concept of balance. Bi-maad-zid refers to the interconnectedness of all things, recognizing that everything in the universe is related and affects one another. Maanaadendmowin teaches humility and respect for all living beings and the environment.

On Saturday, join Raven John in an interactive performance that gives some audience members the opportunity to try linoleum block printing, and experience reflections on colonization.