Pemby Fruit Tree project will pick your fruit trees for you

Do you have a fruit tree that needs picking but don’t have the time? The Pemberton Fruit Tree Project’s gleaning team will pick it for FREE! And you get to keep a portion of the fruit while keeping wildlife away from your property.

Contact pembyfruittree@gmail.com for more information!

How does it work? The Pemby Fruit Tree Project organizes volunteers to come in on a day that works for you and pick your fruit trees. The fruit is then split equally between the property owners (you), volunteers, and the Pemberton Food Bank.

This is a great project that benefits the community, yourself, and the environment!

Send an email to pembyfruittree@gmail.com and they’ll coordinate volunteers for the harvest ASAP (let them know your address, number of trees and if you have any ladders.)