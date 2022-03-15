In his love letter to the Earth, Thich Nhat Hanh writes:
“We are the earth and we are always carrying her within us. We are a living, breathing manifestation of this beautiful and generous planet. Knowing this, we can begin to transform our relationship to the earth. We can begin to walk differently and to care for her differently.”
How might this awareness shift the way we live on this planet?
The reality of interconnection means that each action affects the larger body. Like dropping a stone into the lake, our actions ripple outwards.
This may feel like a lot of responsibility, but Thich Naht Hanh reminds us that just the simple act of walking gently on the Earth is transformative.
So today I share a poem Thich Naht Hanh and invite you to walk with gentleness on the body of our Mother Earth.
Walk as though your feet are kissing the earth
By Thich Naht Hahn
Walk as though
Your feet
Are kissing the earth
Lift your eyes as if you were
Lost in wonder
At living on this beautiful world
Handle every possession
As though you may
Never see it again
Greet everyone you meet
As a long lost brother
And newly discovered teacher
See every fallen leaf
As an irreplaceable
Painting
Each individual flower
As priceless
Sculpture
Feel every feeling as though
You know you will never be Priveledged
To feel this exact
Same
Feeling
Ever again
Be
Here
Now
Invitation of the Day:
Walk as though your feet are kissing the Earth.