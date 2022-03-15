In his love letter to the Earth, Thich Nhat Hanh writes:

“We are the earth and we are always carrying her within us. We are a living, breathing manifestation of this beautiful and generous planet. Knowing this, we can begin to transform our relationship to the earth. We can begin to walk differently and to care for her differently.”

How might this awareness shift the way we live on this planet?

The reality of interconnection means that each action affects the larger body. Like dropping a stone into the lake, our actions ripple outwards.

This may feel like a lot of responsibility, but Thich Naht Hanh reminds us that just the simple act of walking gently on the Earth is transformative.

So today I share a poem Thich Naht Hanh and invite you to walk with gentleness on the body of our Mother Earth.

Walk as though your feet are kissing the earth

By Thich Naht Hahn

Walk as though

Your feet

Are kissing the earth

Lift your eyes as if you were

Lost in wonder

At living on this beautiful world

Handle every possession

As though you may

Never see it again

Greet everyone you meet

As a long lost brother

And newly discovered teacher

See every fallen leaf

As an irreplaceable

Painting

Each individual flower

As priceless

Sculpture

Feel every feeling as though

You know you will never be Priveledged

To feel this exact

Same

Feeling

Ever again

Be

Here

Now

Invitation of the Day:

Walk as though your feet are kissing the Earth.