Celebrating the rain, and the Lil’wat fire-fighters who have answered a call to help at Tsal’alh/Seton

The Casper Creek wildfire is now over 2000 hectares in size, and has prompted an evacuation order for more than 200 properties, extending recently to include the entire area of Seton Portage and Tsal’alh.

The BC Wildfire Service reported yesterday that : “This wildfire is now estimated to be 2,000 hectares in size. Rank 4 and 5 fire behaviour meaning highly to extremely vigorous surface fire with torching, passive and active crown fire has been reported by ground personnel. The Tsal’alh (Seton Lake Band) and the SLRD – Squamish-Lillooet Regional District have upgraded the remaining Evacuation Alert to an Evacuation Order.”

(Over in Downtown Lake, and Gun Lake, folks are on evacuation alert since 24 July due to a wildfire burning out of control.)

In the meantime, one of the first things Chief Dean Nelson has been doing, after getting out of hospital to have his heart tended to, is to share an invitation to Lil’wat Nation firefighters to answer a call for help from Seton/ Shalath (Tsal’alh) communities to register with the Shalath band office with fire fighting and resources.

Send your prayers for safety and good wishes to all, including those who answered the call: Dakota Finn, Derry McKay-Pascal, Jason Wallace, Clint Wallace, Ned Joe, Brendan Dan, Keith Mckeon, Alby Nelson, Todd Edmonds, Troy Bikadi Sr, Jake Ritchie, Arliss Sampson, and Tony Dennis sr.

The “lower lake” communities of Skatin and Samaquam are on their 4th day without power because of the fire.

If we’re able to find out ways we can be of support or help, we will share/post here.