2023 Pemberton Barn Dance is on September 16 and the tickets are so hot, they’re going to be a lottery (and you need to enter before August 2)

This year’s Barn Dance, presented by Pemberton Lions Club and Rotary Club of Pemberton will showcase THREE local bands with music from 7:15pm to 12:30am, Beer Vendors, Photo Booth, and more.

Ticket demand for the September 16 Pemberton Barn Dance is so high, that the presenters have decided to host a lottery for all general admin tickets.

Click the following ticket link to enter the lottery. Please note the lottery rules.

– Duplicate entries will result in removal from the lottery, so please enter once.

– Must be a resident of Pemberton, Mt Currie, Birken, or D’Arcy to enter lottery (Proof of Residence at Ticket Pick-up Required)

– Must be 19+ years of age to enter.

https://forms.gle/tpyZBZdHV1cvKC9E9

Entry Deadline is Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Winners will be notified a couple days after the deadline via email. Details for winners to purchase their tickets will be outlined in that email.

Entertainment Lineup

7:15pm – The Courageous Mountain Rangers

8:40pm – The Big Love Band

10pm – Dakota Pearl

Liquor Service

7pm – 12am