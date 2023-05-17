At last, a font designed to support First Nations languages!!

Some awesome news, via the First People’s Cultural Council: https://www.instagram.com/p/CrwG2VXv0H7/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

Let’s talk font! 💻

🧑🏽‍💻 If you spend time working on computers, you may know how tricky it can be to find fonts compatible with the special characters and syllabics in Indigenous languages.

✨We wanted to let you know about the BC Sans font, which has been designed to properly support special characters and syllabics found in First Nations languages in B.C.

⌨️ This font is open-source and can be downloaded for free on the Government of B.C.’s website.

If you’re typing on your phones, don’t forget about our FirstVoices.com keyboard apps available at https://www.firstvoices.com/content/apps

(This means that autocorrect hopefully won’t keep autocorrecting an Indigenous name or word to something random and NOT WHAT YOU MEANT.)