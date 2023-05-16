Sustainability has become such an abused word it’s become almost meaningless… but what about this invitation from the wonderful Robin Wall Kimmerer:

Sustain the ones who sustain you.

Isn’t that just the most logical thing?

Know the ways of the ones who take care of you, so that you may take care of them. Introduce yourself. Be accountable as the one who comes asking for life. Ask permission before taking. Abide by the answer. Never take the first. Never take the last. Take only what you need. Take only that which is given. Never take more than half. Leave some for others. Harvest in a way that minimizes harm. Use it respectfully. Never waste what you have taken. Share. Give thanks for what you have been given. Give a gift, in reciprocity for what you have taken. Sustain the ones who sustain you and the earth will last forever. Robin Wall Kimmerer