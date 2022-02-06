Mapping our roles in social change ecosystems – bring your joy

Are you a healer, a builder, a disruptor, an emergency responder?
You’re needed.
A storyteller? An experimenter?
Yeah, we need you too.
We all have a role to play.
Or, as Pat McCabe phrases it, we all have a place on the sacred hoop of life.
It can feel overwhelming when you first encounter the thought that you’d like to make a difference, and the system is so massive, to work out: where do you start?
Most important thing: don’t get trapped thinking you have to do everything, alone.
Think like a forest.
An ecosystem.
Work out what gift you have to bring to the collective.
This Social Change Ecosystem map is a cool way of approaching it. It was first developed in 2018 and then renewed in 2020 by Building Movement Project’s Director of Movement Building, Deepa Iyer. She offers a reflection guide, and 3 step framework, that you can use personally, or with a group… explaining that
Which roles do you find yourself playing most often? prompts Iyer. Which roles deplete you energetically and which inspire you?