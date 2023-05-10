Mountain Muse Festival is back and looking for musicians

Pemberton Arts Council is looking for bands/solo artists/DJ’s to perform at the Mountain Music Festival on June 24 and 25 at the Pemberton Downtown Community Barn.

The Mountain Muse Festival is an annual celebration of local musical talent in the heart of Pemberton BC.

The festival aims to promote a diverse range of musical genre and talent local to Pemberton and surrounding areas and will feature a 19+ ticketed live music concert, beer and food offering on Saturday evening, followed by a FREE all ages concert and artisan market on Sunday.

Executive Director of the Pemberton Arts Council, Anna Lynch, said that live music and concerts was the top arts & culture event requested by the community in PAC’s recent arts survey.

Tickets will be released online later this month.

Now is the time for local musicians and performers to apply to be part of the 2023 line-up.



Pemberton Arts Council encourages applications from underrepresented groups, including Indigenous Peoples (First Nations [Status/Non-Status], Métis, and Inuit), Black, People of Colour, People living with one or more Disability, 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, and other groups who experience systemic barriers to participation.

Priority Applications

– Priority will be given to musicians with strong applications from Pemberton, Mt Currie, Birken and the surrounding areas.

– Priority will also be given to local Indigenous musicians.

Deadline for entry: 6pm, Sunday May, 14 2023

APPLY NOW https://www.pembertonartscouncil.com/Calls-for-Artists