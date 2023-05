Toastmasters isn’t just for public speaking, it’s for everyday confidence and the ability to effectively communicate. We are looking to get a toastmasters group going here in Pemberton! If any of these benefits sound good to you, please take a moment to fill out this form so we can keep you in the loop!

https://forms.gle/8hXRpBTEjmYjQxWD7

Photo by Alberto Bigoni on Unsplash