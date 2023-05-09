Find as many ways to laugh as you can

It’s my fella’s birthday today. If you’ve ever read more than one of these posts and thought, God, she does bang on and on and on, doesn’t she, then take a moment to think of him. Hahahahah.

Luckily, his coping methods skew Ricky Gervais.

I post this reticently, thinking, oh there’s so much misunderstanding this could engender, and my over-earnestness is going into hyperdrive, and I really am not endorsing being intentionally offensive and I am also grateful to be partnered to someone who sees the audacious and outrageous in things and encourages me to laugh more.

I hope your day inserts some fantastic way to make you giggle.