Happy Thursday, the fourth day of the week

Áma sn̓án̓atcw | Good Morning,

The Ucwalmícwts word of the day is “Thursday”!

Pronounced: “hocheenashquet”

Follow the link to hear Priscialla Ritchie pronounce the word:

https://www.firstvoices.com/explore/FV/Workspaces/Data/St̕át̕imc/Lil’wat/L%C3%ADl̓wat/learn/words/2f7c4644-60bb-4660-907c-38be12d62d63

It is related to the word for “4” – watch this video of Tanina Williams sharing how to count from 1 – 10… and see if you can hear the number four yourself:

Please see http://Firstvoices.com and listen to the pronunciation and more!