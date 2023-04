The BMXers (well, their parents and supporters, at least) are taking over the Mount Currie Coffee Co to kick off the 2023 season.

Entry By Donation. 19+

There will be delicious beverages, good vibes and a silent auction not to be missed!

Follow the details at https://www.facebook.com/events/2420403298115522/?active_tab=discussion

Pemby BMX is one of the loveliest community outlets and events around.