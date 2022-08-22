Let your August be August

Lois Fay’s parting post for her takeover last week was this delicious offering, that is ringing like a bell for me… who somehow carries a load of sheepishness or guilt that I haven’t tried to optimize July or August more… that I asked the summer to be a time for rest. For being just what July wanted to be. And just what August wanted to be. Thanks, girl. Kuk’stum, kika.
Read this, and Lois’ own poems, at https://www.instagram.com/thewellnessalmanac/, and come September, watch this space for Lois’ weekly poetry column.
Here’s the entire poem, which feels like blessing for all the students out there, counting down the last few weeks and gearing up for a new year, new challenges, new identities, new shapes:
Let July be July by Morgan Harper Nichols
Even here, you are growing.
When August is approaching
and you feel a little restless
thinking about how
this month might end
and how
this year might end
and how you are supposed to
start again,
you are growing,
you are growing,
in grace
courage
strength.
And it is okay
if it does not feel like it.
It is okay if there are moments
where you cannot see
the way you have grown,
because far beneath the surface
the seeds have still been sown.
The ground beneath your feet
is still a bed for new beginnings.
So much is changing around you
but you are changing, too.
You are so much more than the brokenness
that you were certain would define you.
It has not been easy for you.
You have worked so hard
to be the positive one.
You have given your best
in areas of your life
where the effort was not returned.
And this has made it so hard
for you to keep going,
and there have been days
where you were not sure
if it was even possible.
But after everything,
here you are,
just a little stronger,
holding on a little longer,
and you still found room for hope.
So take heart
breathe deep
you are still becoming
who you were meant to be.
Let July be July.
Let August be August.
And let yourself
just be
even in
the uncertainty.
You don’t have to fix
everything.
You don’t have solve
everything.
And you can still
find peace
and grow
in the wild
of changing things.
Look for Morgan Harper Nichols’ debut collection How Far You Have Come.