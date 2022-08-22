Let your August be August

Lois Fay’s parting post for her takeover last week was this delicious offering, that is ringing like a bell for me… who somehow carries a load of sheepishness or guilt that I haven’t tried to optimize July or August more… that I asked the summer to be a time for rest. For being just what July wanted to be. And just what August wanted to be. Thanks, girl. Kuk’stum, kika.

Let July be July. Let August be August. And let yourself just be even in the uncertainty. You don’t have to fix everything. You don’t have to solve everything. And you can still find peace and grow in the wild of changing things. Morgan Harper Nichols

Read this, and Lois’ own poems, at https://www.instagram.com/thewellnessalmanac/, and come September, watch this space for Lois’ weekly poetry column.

Here’s the entire poem, which feels like blessing for all the students out there, counting down the last few weeks and gearing up for a new year, new challenges, new identities, new shapes:

Let July be July by Morgan Harper Nichols

Even here, you are growing.

When August is approaching

and you feel a little restless

thinking about how

this month might end

and how

this year might end

and how you are supposed to

start again,

you are growing,

you are growing,

in grace

courage

strength.

And it is okay

if it does not feel like it.

It is okay if there are moments

where you cannot see

the way you have grown,

because far beneath the surface

the seeds have still been sown.

The ground beneath your feet

is still a bed for new beginnings.

So much is changing around you

but you are changing, too.

You are so much more than the brokenness

that you were certain would define you.

It has not been easy for you.

You have worked so hard

to be the positive one.

You have given your best

in areas of your life

where the effort was not returned.

And this has made it so hard

for you to keep going,

and there have been days

where you were not sure

if it was even possible.

But after everything,

here you are,

just a little stronger,

holding on a little longer,

and you still found room for hope.

So take heart

breathe deep

you are still becoming

who you were meant to be.

Let July be July.

Let August be August.

And let yourself

just be

even in

the uncertainty.

You don’t have to fix

everything.

You don’t have solve

everything.

And you can still

find peace

and grow

in the wild

of changing things.

Look for Morgan Harper Nichols’ debut collection How Far You Have Come.