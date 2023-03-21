Treat your creative self, to a one day writing retreat, right in Whistler!

You can buy yourself flowers. You can book yourself onto a creative retreat. You can say yes to the things that bring you joy, that are hard to make time and space for.

The Whistler Writers Festival has a glorious new offering: one day writing retreats. For that stint of creative time you just haven’t been able to magically find.

Book your spot at https://whistlerwritersfest.com/programs/whistler-one-day-writing-retreat/

Whistler One Day Writing Retreats

Calling All Writers!

How does an uninterrupted day of writing, and a desk with a view of the mountains and a glacial lake sound to you?

Join for one, or all four, full day writers’ retreats at The Point Artist-run Centre* on the shores of beautiful Alta Lake. The Point provides the perfect venue with views to inspire and some solitude to focus on your work. There will be opportunities to connect with other local writers, or lock yourself away for the whole day and get your word count in.

Each retreat day will start with a meet and greet, including a description of your writing project and/or goals. After that, find a quiet spot and delve into your writing projects (or happily daydream). Writers will meet again for a delicious potluck meal to discuss craft and troubleshoot projects.

Each retreat day will run from 9am to 4pm at The Point Artist-run Centre at 5678 Alta Lake Rd in Whistler.

Retreat Dates:

Sunday March 26

Sunday April 30

Sunday May 28

Sunday June 25 – includes mindfulness workshop with guest Nicola Bentley – see more info below

All writers at all stages of their writing careers are welcome. Register now before these retreats sell out!

Investment: One day is $40**

Please bring a snack and food to share for the potluck meal.

Maximum of 15 participants per retreat date.

* The Point Artist-run Centre is a rustic cabin located in a rural area. There are three flights of stairs to access this venue. If accessibility is a concern, please contact us at writers@whistlerwritersfest.com to discuss an alternate access option.

** If cost is a barrier to your attendance, please contact us at writers@whistlerwritersfest.com so we can discuss options to make a writing retreat happen for you.

Other workshops and creative yumminess is planned at the Point. So perhaps all your creative juices need is a small trip to Whistler blocked out on your calendar.