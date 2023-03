I’ve started Namwayut, and it’s compelling from the get-go. Grab a copy so you can participate in the Sea to Sky virtual book club discussions through March, or attend Chief Robert Joseph’s sharing on April 11. We’d love to hear from people as you work your way through the book – how is it going? What is resonating? What are you learning that is surprising to you?

I appreciated the opening words, explaining that reconciliation is a long walk that requires putting one foot in front of the other.