I feel like I’ve been banging on inordinately and forever about our power to shape the future – citing Rilke and the power of dreams, vision boards, practicing Active Hope and participating in Official Community Plans. And then I saw this. And was like, huh, wish I’d thought of that. All praise to those who can convey everything necessary in s short text, memo or memo. I salute you.

