There’s weather coming our way…

There’s enough potential for wild and wintery weather coming our way that Environment Canada issued a Weather Statement for Whistler in the wee hours this morning, to give a heads up about the potential for arctic outflow impacts tomorrow and through Wednesday morning.

The statement is below.

This weekend, we heard tale of icy patches along Pemberton Meadows Road sending vehicles into ditches, and a herd of horses were salt-feasting on the road between Mount Currie and Pemberton… so heads-up, friends. Stay safe and do your best to factor in the time and space in your day to respond to the conditions. (I say this as someone who perennially schedules back to back meetings, with literally NO TIME budgeted for getting from A to B. It’s so easy to rush and think I can make up the time by speeding… and then I’m mad that I’m caught behind the school bus and the horse herd and the salt truck. I’ve realized, as my big pandemic takeaway, is that it’s easier to budget in extra slack, off the top… So… work in progress… hence today’s pep talk.

Fingers crossed the arctic outflows allow the lakes to set up for us again. (PS Anyone got a line on size 4 ice skates for kids?)

Potential for winter weather early this week…



When: Tuesday through Wednesday morning.



Hazards: Outflow conditions with strong winds, sub-zero temperatures and cold windchill. Snow with significant accumulations transitioning to rain leading to poor travel conditions. A slight risk of freezing rain for parts of the Fraser Valley.



Remarks: Cold arctic air continues to push south into the Interior, and is expected to make its way out to the coast through the day today. Brisk outflow winds will develop, followed by falling temperatures the next couple of days.



On Tuesday, an upper level disturbance will move southwards along the BC coast, leading to a chance of flurries beginning in the afternoon.



A developing area of low pressure following this feature is forecast to reach the south coast on Tuesday night, potentially bringing significant snowfall accumulations to the area.



Overnight on Tuesday, an increasing southeasterly flow will usher in warmer air and a transition from snow to rain is likely some time before Wednesday morning. Areas further inland can expect this transition to be delayed. Parts of the Fraser Valley will have a brief risk of freezing rain Wednesday morning as incoming warm air overrides cold outflows.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.