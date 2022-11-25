Get your hands dirty, for the Earth: volunteer for Stewardship Pemberton’s spring fundraiser

Stewardship Pemberton Society is looking for volunteers to help with our 2023 Spring Fundraiser. This is a great opportunity to give back to your community and support a local non-profit that protects the environment.

For the past few years, Stewardship Pemberton scaled back on the fundraising event front, but they’ve set their sights on a 2023 Spring Fundraiser, to reconnect with community and raise funds to support the organization to protect the environment and support the community.

You are invited to help out.

If you are interested in volunteering please email Sierra Aston, Executive Director via stewardshippemberton@gmail.com, or you could support the organization directly with a donation.

Published by Lisa Richardson

