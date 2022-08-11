The sunflower maze is primed for August 18, tickets available online

Tickets for this year’s Pemberton Sunflower Maze at Laughing Crow Organics and the BeerFarmers are now available at https://laughingcrow.tickit.ca/events/16299

Open August 18 to September 5

100,000 Sunflowers grown to bring you joy. Be delighted with poetry, interpretive signs, and plenty of fridge-worthy family photo-ops. Bring your sun-hat and someone you care about for a memorable day on the farm!

​The Beer Farmers brewery is open daily from 12-8 PM with live music on Friday nights. Miller’s Fries Food Truck is open Wed-Sun.

Please pre-purchase tickets online and present at the gate for entry.

General Admission: $9.00

Family of 5 (20% off): $36.00

*Kids 3 and under are free!

Cheeky sunflower joy modelled by Blair Kaplan.