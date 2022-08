This week, the Lilwat Nation Archaeology Dig crew, photographed below at Ullus, and shared by Johnny Jones, are working on a site featuring pit homes that will be carbon dated.

Jones talked with the Pique back in 2016, when another site was carbon dated, showing the Birkenhead River location had been occupied between 300 and 1100 years ago and used as a seasonal camp as far back as 5500 years ago.