A community almanac from Pemberton, Lil'wat, Area C and N'Quatqua.
Cheer on ILSA youth mountain bikers at Deep Summer tonight!
Come support our youth mountain bikers in Whistler tomorrow, invites Sandy Ward.
Indigenous Life Sport Academy mountain bike program teamed up with pro photographers Jeremy Allen, Shane Roy and Mason Mashon to enter the Deep Summer photo challenge this week. They spent 3 LOOONG days shooting in Squamish, Whistler and Líl’wat, creating a slide show to showcase our extremely talented youth.
The slideshow will be shown in Olympic Plaza at 8:00pm Tuesday, August 9.