Cheer on ILSA youth mountain bikers at Deep Summer tonight!

Come support our youth mountain bikers in Whistler tomorrow, invites Sandy Ward.

Date: Tuesday, August 9th, 2022

Showtime: 8:30 – 10:00 pm 

Location: Whistler Olympic Plaza – Free spectators’ viewing at Whistler Olympic Plaza and bike valet will be available.

Five photographers. One wildcard contestant. Three days in the epicentre of the Crankworx World Tour: Whistler, British Columbia. This iconic photo showdown is an annual night to remember. When Deep Summer lights up during Crankworx, it leaves even the most seasoned Whistlerites looking at mountain biking’s West Coast haven with fresh eyes.

Competitors spend three days shooting for their lives under the hot August heat of the first Crankworx weekend. When it all comes together on the big screen under the stars, the audience will be treated to six slideshows set to music, each telling their story of riding in mountain bike mecca.

Indigenous Life Sport Academy mountain bike program teamed up with pro photographers Jeremy Allen, Shane Roy and Mason Mashon to enter the Deep Summer photo challenge this week. They spent 3 LOOONG days shooting in Squamish, Whistler and Líl’wat, creating a slide show to showcase our extremely talented youth.

The slideshow will be shown in Olympic Plaza at 8:00pm Tuesday, August 9.

