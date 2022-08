We’ve been so lucky on the wildfire front so far this summer, but temps have been high and the forest is dry.

As of the weekend past, (Thursday, August 4) all campfires are banned throughout the Coastal Fire Centre, which includes the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and Sea-to-Sky. The campfire ban is in effect until October 28, 2022 or until the order is rescinded.

Take care out there!