Grateful to our summer instagrammers Amanda Ritchie, Crystal Conroy, and Lois Fay Thevarge, who returns this week with more poetry and inspiration, reels and good vibes.

As the not so pretty

pieces of yesterday

release their hold

on your consciousness

&

float off in a hazy wake.

Should today

dare to be so beautiful ( ? )

Yes, yes it should ( ! )

💌

Lois Fay