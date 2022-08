Nathan Pyle’s Strange Planet comics are my favourite and this one made me laugh so hard because instead of sleep-training my kid, I basically lay down next to him to “model” what sleeping looked like. Mammals co-regulate off one another and human infants don’t have a developed nervous system, so they basically plug into their primary carer’s… so I figured, if I relax into sleep, it will basically lull him to sleep, too. This is a sketchy theory. But the exhaustion is genuine, LOL.

