Slow Food Cycle Sunday is just 2 weeks away!

Last year, in the absence of the cycle itself, we were happy to share Tourism Pemberton’s beautiful video series of local growers, the Slow Food Cycle Video Series.

This year, the ride returns, on Sunday August 21, with its annual invitation to slow down, enjoy life, appreciate farmers and farmland and this beautiful place, from your saddle.

No-one has ever positioned it this way, but Slow Food Cycle is really a chance to take radical climate action, in a way that is easy to weave into your life and your sense of identity and place. Ride bikes, eat close to home, slow down enough to come back into relationship with the world, the vistas, the soil, and the people, around you.

Great news for parents and caregivers of wobbly riders and erratic road-rule followers: Pemberton Meadows Road will be closed to vehicle traffic (apart from slow moving farm vehicles), from 10am – 3pm, on Sunday August 21, to keep riders safe! (You’ll have to share from 9-10am and after 3, with a reduced speed limit of 30km/hr, so time things well and make the most of the chance to ride this epic stretch of road without any vehicles to contend with.)

Slow Food Cycle Sunday is a 40 kilometer / 25 mile cycle up and down Pemberton Meadows Road. Choose your own pace and do as much or as little of the route as you like.

Visit Pemberton farms and purchase local produce, crafts and much more along the way.

Register in advance for 50% discount! (The first 100 people to register online will receive a free gift (for pick-up at the Registration Tent on event day)!) Meadows Road at the location of the old Pemberton Community Centre. Look for School District 48’s Bus Garage and Playing Fields just north west of the Village of Pemberton.

When: 9:00am – 3:00pm

Online Pre-Event Cost: $5 per person / $20 per family (up to 6 members) / Free – Children 5 and under

Event Day Cost: $10 per person / $40 per family (up to 6 members) / Free – Children 5 and under