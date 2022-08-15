A community almanac from Pemberton, Lil'wat, Area C and N'Quatqua.
If we could go back in time, and do it all over again, could we listen to the wisdom of the people of the land next time around?
Lois Fay Thevarge has just wrapped up another wonderful week-long take-over of the Wellness Almanac on instagram – take a stroll/scroll through her posts of vibes, poetry, meals, jokes, and gentle warnings that fall (and the season of pumpkin spice) is on its way… at https://www.instagram.com/thewellnessalmanac/
One post she shared celebrates her grandfather, Chief Edward Thevarge, of the Anderson Lake Band (now known as N’Quatqua Nation), with these words: