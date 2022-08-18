Learn how to tell a yarn, with Indigenous storyteller Tanina Williams, and you could be part of Whistler Writers Festival’s first ever oral storytelling evening. Free workshop Sep 14.

Learn how to spin a great yarn and have people hanging off your every word.

Next month, on Wednesday September 14, the Whistler Writers Festival hosts a free oral storytelling workshop for anyone who wants to learn how to leave their message with their audience long after the story has been told.

“The theme of this year’s festival is sharing stories together, and oral storytelling is a big part of that,” said Rebecca Wood Barrett, festival artistic director. “Everyone loves being told a good tale, and we know that everyone has a story they’d like to share. I can’t wait to see how stories, once shared, build a sense of connection in our community.”

Would-be storytellers can take a free workshop at the Whistler Museum on Sept. 14 from 6:30-8:00p.m. with Lil’wat oral storyteller and Amawilc educator, Tanina Williams. Learn the ins and outs of what makes a great story and how to make an impact so the story and message sticks with an audience.

Sign up in advance for this session, which is open to anyone with an interest in oral storytelling.

The workshop is free, but RSVPs are required online.

Everyone who takes the free workshop — and even those who don’t — is encouraged to then apply to share their story at the inaugural Whistler Writers Festival Oral Storytelling event on Oct. 13. Eight local storytellers will be invited to join Williams and Tsawaysia Spukwus (Squamish Nation), both of whom are powerhouse keepers of stories and songs indigenous to the shared Lil’wat and Squamish territories. Successful applicants will be paid $100 for sharing their story at the event.

Submit stories before Sept. 25 at midnight. Write or record your submission. Large files can be sent to writers@whistlerwriterest.com via We Transfer. The application deadline is midnight on Sept. 25. Successful applicants will be notified by Sept. 30. More info is available online.