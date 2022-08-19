Plan your Slow Food Cycle mission with the latest details and vendor’s map

I’ve deployed various strategies over the years, to make the most of Slow Food Cycle Sunday. Early starts, leisurely starts. Slow pace, led by a 5 year old, turning around almost before I’d begun. High speed blast up the Meadows pulling a napping baby in a trailer, hoping to reach the end and then meander back. Solo rides. Squad rides. They’ve all been equally rewarding.

Regardless, half the fun is in poring over the newly released vendor map and planning out your must-visits and discovering whose hosting what, and what fantastic new offerings have sprung up while you haven’t been looking.

Pancake Breakfast

The Pemberton Lion’s Club host a Pancake Breakfast at the Pemberton Meadows Fields from 8:30am – 10:30am. Pancakes, sausages and coffee are on the menu and it’s all available by donation.

Check-In / Registration

Check-in at registration (even if you’ve registered online) to receive this year’s bike sticker and a copy of the map/vendor list. Registration is located at the Pemberton Meadows Fields. You can purchase Slow Food Cycle Sunday branded canvas bags and aprons at registration.

Register Online To Get The Early Bird Discount and Smooth Your Sunday

Event fees help cover the costs of the support infrastructure required to welcome thousands of cyclists to Pemberton. (That’s quite a few portapotties.)

Pre-Event Online Ticket Prices: $5 Single / $20 Family

Event Day Ticket Prices: $10 Single / $40 Family

You can register online up until midnight on Friday, August 19.

Out of towners looking for parking? Four areas have been designated for parking for the Slow Food Cycle Sunday event, as there is no parking at the Registration/Check in Area on Pemberton Meadows Road. So find your spot and spin a sweet warm up cruise over to the registration zone.

Signal Hill Elementary School – located off of Pemberton Portage Road

– located off of Pemberton Portage Road Pemberton Secondary School – located off of Oak Street

– located off of Oak Street Pemberton Community Centre – located off of Cottonwood Street

– located off of Cottonwood Street Downtown Community Barn – located on Frontier Street

– located on Frontier Street Village of Pemberton Municipal Hall – located off of Prospect Street