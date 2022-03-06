POW launches a new training program to help you get started as a climate champion

Hearing tell of the IPCC’s (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) latest report and wondering what the heck to do?

It’s a fair question… after all, denial has gotten us only so far… Like, this far. Like, the point of no return. So, let’s talk about how we can turn towards the trouble, instead of running away from it.

This conversation is happening in different pockets around the community right now – like, this week at the Village of Pemberton Committee of the Whole meeting where the new climate action plan was presented to Council, or last week, via Zoom, when Stewardship Pemberton and the Pemberton and District Public Library co-hosted a Climate Conversation. Or over at the SLRD office, where they’ve just installed a Climate Action and Resilience Specialist.

POW Canada also has some great tools packaged into a 2 hour program to help you find your feet as an advocate.

POW Canada’s mission is to turn passionate outdoor people into effective climate advocates. The new training program – Enthusiast to Advocate – is geared for all outdoor enthusiasts who want to contribute to climate action in their communities, but don’t know where to start.

With this interactive and informative training platform, you’ll learn the basics about POW Canada, Climate Communication, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Climate Change, Storytelling, Advocacy and Engagement Organizing. You can dive right in, or break it into different modules and pace it out.

It should take 2-3 hours to complete.

Sign up at https://www.protectourwinters.ca/enthusiast_to_advocate

Sometimes it’s helpful to have a buddy group or accountability crew to work through material with – as an incentive for rallying some friends to sign up together, POW and MEC are offering a gift.