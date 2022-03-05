How does your face change, after you’re told that you’re beautiful?

This. Is. Beautiful.

If water can change it’s molecular patterning when exposed to the word “love” versus “hate”, what changes ripple through our bodies, when someone genuinely tells us they find us beautiful?

This art project was shared by Janet Pashleigh on Facebook the other day, and it is worth the 5 minutes.

How would you react if someone told you that you’re beautiful? 18-year-old Shea Glover, a highschool student from Chicago, conducted a social experiment to find out. She posed people in front of her camera and then told them “I’m taking pictures of things I find beautiful.”

I love the still captures, alone, which strike me as such compelling examples of the guardedness we normally carry as we move through the world, and how much of our innate radiance is revealed when we let the guard down.

