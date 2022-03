The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games start today!

Ethan’s races are on the following days/times, in local PST:

– March 5 @ 6pm / 18km race

– March 8 @ 6pm / Sprints

– March 11th @ 10pm / 10km Race

Link to CBC broadcast schedule: https://www.cbc.ca/sports/paralympics/streaming-schedule

Thanks to Kelly Cosgrove for pulling all this info together, and rallying the community mid-winter, to head out for a photo shoot to cheer Trinity and Ethan on.