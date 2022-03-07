The Pemberton Museum farewells curator Niki Madigan

The Pemberton & District Museum & Archives Society just announced, with sadness, the resignation of Curator/Executive Director, Niki Madigan, after 14 years of dedicated service to the museum.

“Niki has brought a unique skill set to the museum. Her strengths include leadership, organizational skills, integrity, and youth mentoring; as well as her dedication to her work, chronicling the history of Pemberton and area,” said Brenda McLeod – President of the Museum, in a press release issued March 3 announcing Niki’s departure.

Madigan will officially leave the position before the 2022 museum operational year begins. “As Chair, it has been a tremendous privilege and honour to work alongside Niki, and to learn the workings of our museum from her. The impact of the incredible work she has done will be felt at the museum for generations to come.”

Niki has been responsible for implementing:

Policies & Procedures in all areas of museum operation – Employee, Financial, Collections including Repatriation Policy

Technological improvements – website, social media, computer systems

Application of professional standards and modernization of museum and archiving practices, including digitization, condition reporting and implementation of Rules for Archival Description [RAD]

Museum Master Plan Process x 3 (since 2009) that led to success in grant writing resulting in numerous capital improvements

Program and Event development including Tea & Tales to capture and share stories about local history, and created numerous paid positions for youth through youth job grants; she also produced more newsletters that we can count.)

“I have really enjoyed my time at the Pemberton Museum. I’ve been honored to work with a regionally significant collection, in a place that has deep roots, and I sincerely appreciate all the support and guidance from the board over the years. It has been incredibly rewarding to work with such a dedicated group of individuals. I will always treasure the community experiences and connections I made through my work at the museum. I’ll especially remember the students, staff, museum members and volunteers I worked with and all they taught me along the way. Under the current leadership of the board, and with the strong community support for the museum, since 1982, I have no doubt that the Pemberton Museum’s great reputation will continue years into the future” said Niki Madigan – Curator

Prior to her appointment as Curator/Executive Director, Ms. Madigan was a volunteer and director on the board of the museum for six years and assisted with many projects.

“On behalf of the whole community, the board, and myself personally, I would like to thank Niki Madigan for her 20 years of commitment, and dedicated service to the Pemberton Museum. We will miss the heart and humour she puts into her work. Niki’s passion for preserving the history of our area will be difficult to replicate. We wish you well in your new adventure Niki. We will truly miss you.” Brenda McLeod – Chair.

The museum will begin recruitment immediately. If you think this may be the next career opportunity for you please see the job description on the website www.pembertonmuseum.org or contact the board of directors info@pembertonmuseum.org