Win a Staycation! and support the Nature Centre!

Tickets are on sale until 31 December!

Stewardship Pemberton is raising funds to support the One Mile Lake Nature Centre.

Raffle tickets are $20 and there is also a 50/50 cash draw!

Grand Prize: Two nights in Whistler at the Pan Pacific, 2 day passes for Whistler Blackcomb, 2 passes for Super Fly Zipline care of The Adventure Group

Second Prize: Two passes for Scandinave Spa baths, Whistler, two one hour massages in Pemberton BC, and one cozy blanket.

Third Prize: Round of golf for four people at Sunstone Golf Club.

Published by Lisa Richardson

