Craft Nights land at the Library

Three things I am compelled to share with you today:

The Pemberton and District Library is awesome.

If you do not know this, or have not encountered the facility and its staff, may I suggest you pop by (take a mask, you don’t need to show a vaccine passport, but you will need a mask), and say hello. Say “I’ve never been in to the library before, could you please tell me what makes this the most awesome library in the universe?” (If they look at you weirdly, mention my name. I’m okay with that. Say, Lisa told me to ask. It might be delusional or narcissism on my part, but I imagine them saying, oh yes, Lisa, the one who always borrows more than she’s technically allowed to, and wants to chat for hours and is learning to knit here with us every Wednesday night and is a superfan, or they might say, WHO? because I suspect they probably treat everyone as if they’re part of the family.) Anyway. That’s the first thing.

2. Thing two. You can sign up for the library’s monthly newsletter, and get first scoop on new books, new DVDs, and cool events coming up. Then you won’t even need to read this post any further, because what comes next, you’ll already know about (and have signed up for.) NEW, since I signed up, and which I’ve now added to my subscription list: you can also sign up for the Library’s Community Book club newsletter, AND the Library’s Community PODCAST newsletter. These times we have been through, COVID-blah-blah, have been terribly isolating. Community is the medicine, I believe. Curated community. You don’t have to adopt everyone. That doesn’t make you anti-community. But to find your people, or some people, or any people, we do need to leave our houses. Meet another new parent, meet another podcast aficionado, meet a fellow kindred while learning to knit… I find the library to be a lovely halfway house, between home, and OUT THERE. Always have. Never been let down by the Pemberton Library, in my 20-something years living here. (See Thing 1.)

3. And now, for the headline making thing. The Library, in partnership with the Pemberton Multicultural Network, is presenting CRAFT NIGHTS. In November, you can learn about wool-weaving with Tanina Williams or sand painting with Clea Thomas! Sign up. Spaces are limited.

Sometimes, the things that stops us trying something new, is not having someone to do it with. I think that’s what is so lovely about doing something through the library…. you don’t have to. And you might meet someone you want to do other things with. Isn’t life beautiful like that?