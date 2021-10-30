Rattlesnake plantain is a natural band-aid

via the SLCC

How did a culture flourish, before the fur traders and gold seekers arrived with their stores and supplies? Sometimes, as supply chains teeter and we learn about massively loaded container ships blocking canals or dumping combustible and hazardous mining chemicals into wild seas, I think: that has got to be a better way. Sometimes, that thought leads me down a slippery slide of despair, and sometimes it leads me outside. And the latter is always the best option. Because when I look around, I become aware, that a wise culture, and a brilliant technology, can see what is around it, and learn how to honour it, use it, (only what you need), and give back in thanks.

Luckily, that wise culture exists.

