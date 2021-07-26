Progress Not Perfection – Day 1

On February 7 2021 I wrote a Facebook post asking (in part):

Do you have a goal you care about?

Is your need for perfection stopping you?

The purpose of my post was to kick off a 50 day art challenge. The idea was everyday for 50 days I would create and share a piece of art. In doing this art challenge I hoped to get past my ideas of perfection because they were stopping me from making art. And making art is actually something I love.

I have a habit of thinking big, starting a project with lots of energy, and then getting overwhelmed and not finishing what I start. So this time I thought small. Each piece of art was created on a 2 inch x 2 inch wooden tile.

The whole series was called “Progress not Perfection”, and it was a success. It was a success because I created art for 130 days in a row. Even more so because I exposed myself through my art and I not only survived, but I also connected with people I love in joyful ways.

Several months ago Lisa invited me to take over the Wellness Almanac for a week. To share some of the art I created in my Progress Not Perfection series. So, over the next week I will use my art to explore my ideas about community development and racial justice.



Why would I do this?

This connects back to the original questions I asked in my Facebook post:

Do I have a goal?

Is my need for perfection stopping me?

I have spent my whole adult life thinking and learning about community development and racial justice. And yet, I rarely share my opinions and values outside of a very small circle. I have been afraid that because I am still on a path of learning what I think about isn’t worth sharing. In this area too, my need for perfection is stopping me.

Included in this post are 3 pieces from the Progress Not Perfection series:

Looking at these pieces now shows me the progress I made through vulnerability and consistent practice.

If my art challenge taught me anything, it’s that you may see value in my vulnerabilty even when I only see the flaws in my lack of perfection.

I hope you will join me this week, as a person in progress, while I use my art to explore community development and racial justice.

Day 1 (Balloon)

Day 57 (Yellow)

Day 103 (Owl)



